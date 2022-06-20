Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool had a down year by his standards in 2021, but it hasn’t diminished his confidence in the slightest. During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, he put himself among the elite wideouts in the entire NFL.

“I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL,” he said. “I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.”

His comments drew attention because Claypool’s numbers from this past year were nowhere near the upper echelon of NFL pass catchers. He caught 59 passes for 860 yards and just two touchdowns. He ranked 35th in receiving yards and outside of the top 100 in touchdown receptions.

Claypool started in 13 of his 15 games played alongside Diontae Johnson, who caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Despite the numbers not agreeing with him, Claypool is manifesting a career-year in 2022.

“I just gotta’ bring that confidence, bring that spirit and I just gotta’ show the people,” Claypool said. “It’s gonna’ happen, and we’re gonna rewind this and see this clip in a little bit and they gonna’ be like, ‘damn.’”

When former running back LeSean McCoy pushed him for “some numbers,” Claypool said “1,300, 10-plus.” It’s safe to assume he’s predicting that he’ll tally 1,300 receiving yards and over 10 touchdowns next season.

