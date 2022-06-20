Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Jerry Jones Comments on Jimmy Johnson’s Ring of Honor Induction

In 2021, in front of a national TV audience, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that the team’s two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, would be honored in the franchise’s Ring of Honor. But on Thursday, Jones was hesitant to name Johnson as one of this year’s inductees. 

“Nothing to talk about there, at all,” Jones said when asked about the Ring of Honor. “That’s something that I never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. Obviously the people that are qualified are career-qualified, that is a career process, but as far as the timing of any individual that will ultimately be in that Hall of Fame—I don’t have that timeframe.”

When a reporter asked Jones about his 2021 comments on Fox, Jones quickly reiterated there’s nothing to say as of now. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I really understand that would be a part of the question, but the answer is I don’t have a time on it,” Jones said. 

Jones didn’t outright deny that Johnson would miss out this year, so maybe he’s looking to make the announcement in a more formal setting to celebrate Johnson. After Jones made the declaration that Johnson would be inducted in 2021, the former coach jokingly asked, “While I’m still alive?” 

Johnson, 78, has been waiting for a long time to be inducted.

More NFL Coverage:  

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates after the Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Extra Mustard

Klay Thompson Loses Championship Hat in Hilarious Video

Captain Klay will need a replacement hat when he gets to Monday’s victory parade.

By Zach Koons
Coach K walks on the sideline vs UNC
College

Coach K Says He Doesn’t Plan to Attend Duke Games Next Season

The legendary coach plans to steer clear of Duke games next season as Jon Scheyer takes over as head coach.

By Mike McDaniel
Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) stands with his hands on his hips during the second quarter of Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Appears to Respond to Nets Free Agency Rumors

Irving has until June 29 to opt-in to a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

By Zach Koons
San Diego Wave FC midfielder Taylor Kornieck
Play
Soccer

San Diego Wave Star Taylor Kornieck Is Ready for Her International Debut

The 23-year-old midfielder earned her first call-up with the USWNT ahead of the Concacaf W Championship in July.

By Ben Pickman
sage-steele
Extra Mustard

ESPN's Ryan Clark responds to accusation that he refused to work with Sage Steele

ESPN alleges Ryan Clark, Halle Berry, V Foundation did not want to work with Sage Steele.

By Jimmy Traina
Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

House Oversight Committee Reacts to Dan Snyder Not Testifying

The Commanders‘ owner is under investigation for his culpability in the franchise’s alleged poor workplace culture.

By Mike McDaniel
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Appears Upset With Warriors‘ Championship Parade Plans

Golden State’s parade in downtown San Francisco reportedly won’t feature a rally before or after the parade

By Zach Koons
Kylian Mbappé playing for France at the Euros
Soccer

Mbappe Refutes France FA Chief’s Claims He Mulled Quitting Over PK Miss

It was the racist response he received—and not the missed PK—after the Euros that made him think about walking away, despite remarks from France’s FA president.

By Andrew Gastelum