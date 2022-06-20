Jerry Jones Comments on Jimmy Johnson’s Ring of Honor Induction

In 2021, in front of a national TV audience, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that the team’s two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, would be honored in the franchise’s Ring of Honor. But on Thursday, Jones was hesitant to name Johnson as one of this year’s inductees.

“Nothing to talk about there, at all,” Jones said when asked about the Ring of Honor. “That’s something that I never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. Obviously the people that are qualified are career-qualified, that is a career process, but as far as the timing of any individual that will ultimately be in that Hall of Fame—I don’t have that timeframe.”

When a reporter asked Jones about his 2021 comments on Fox, Jones quickly reiterated there’s nothing to say as of now.

“I really understand that would be a part of the question, but the answer is I don’t have a time on it,” Jones said.

Jones didn’t outright deny that Johnson would miss out this year, so maybe he’s looking to make the announcement in a more formal setting to celebrate Johnson. After Jones made the declaration that Johnson would be inducted in 2021, the former coach jokingly asked, “While I’m still alive?”

Johnson, 78, has been waiting for a long time to be inducted.

