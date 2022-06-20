Ndamukong Suh Admits His Time With Buccaneers Is Probably Over

Free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers—but it looks like there won’t be a fourth.

While appearing on ESPN’s NFL Live on Monday, Suh clarified where he and his former team stand.

“It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture,” he said.

The 35-year-old is a five-time All-Pro and expressed that he still wants to continue playing. He could add a veteran presence to a locker room given the opportunity, but it just won’t be in Tampa Bay. The relationship seemed to be at an end with the Buccaneers when the team signed Akiem Hicks earlier this month.

During his appearance, the Raiders were brought up as a potential landing spot for Suh and he admitted that he has been in contact with defensive ends Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.

“I like it to be honest with you,” Suh said on the prospect of playing for the Raiders. “Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby—exchanging messages with them the other day. It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up.”

Suh appeared in every game this past season and registered six sacks and 27 tackles.

