Bears OL Dakota Dozier Placed on IR After Minicamp Injury

The Bears placed offensive lineman Dokota Dozier on the injured reserve list Tuesday, the team announced. Dozier was carted off the field during minicamp with an apparent leg injury last week. 

The team has yet to announce the severity of the injury or a timetable for the 31-year-old to return. Dozier was rotating with the starters at right guard during minicamp and now he may be sidelined for a significant amount of time. 

He signed a one-year deal with Chicago this offseason after playing for the division rival Vikings for the last three seasons. Before that, he spent four seasons with the Jets. 

Over his seven-year NFL career since getting drafted in 2014 out of Furman, Dozier has only started 27 games. He started in all 16 games during the 2020 season for Minnesota and was looking to earn the same spot in Chicago. But now the Bears may need some more help up front if Dozier can’t go by training camp.

