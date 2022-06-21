Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will likely go down as one of the best coaches in NFL history, and during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast he shared what he thinks is one of the worst traits a team can have.

“Helplessness is the worst component a team can have. … Dudes have to believe that they can rise up in the environment and become what they desire to be,” Tomlin said.

Helplessness is certainly not something a player in Pittsburgh is familiar with under Tomlin. Ever since he took over the Steelers in 2007, the team has never finished below .500 in his 15 seasons with the franchise.

Along the way, Tomlin won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and became the youngest coach to ever win the Lombardi Trophy at 36-years-old until Sean McVay did it at the same age this past February with the Rams.

