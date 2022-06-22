Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dies At 26

Jaylon Ferguson, a Ravens veteran linebacker and former college standout, has died at age 26.

Baltimore announced the news on Wednesday morning. No further details were provided on the cause of Ferguson’s death.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.



“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Ferguson landed on the Ravens and immediately became an impact player on defense. During his rookie season, he played in 14 games and made nine starts, racking up 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Ferguson moved into a support role during the following year, making just one start in 14 regular season appearances. In 2021, he played in 10 games and made six tackles.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Ferguson was a standout at Louisiana Tech, in his home state. A two-time first First-Team All Conference USA and 2018 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, Ferguson played for the Bulldogs for four years and ended his college career as the NCAA’s all-time sack leader.