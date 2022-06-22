Ravens Release Statements After Death of Former DT Tony Siragusa

The Ravens released a series of statements on Wednesday about former Baltimore defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, who died at 55 years-old.

First, owner Steve Bisciotti mourned Siragusa’s loss.

“Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa,” Bisciotti said. “He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community. Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family.”

Ozzie Newsome, who has been part of the Ravens organization since 1996 including 16 years as general manager, explained what Siragusa meant to the organization.

“Goose was quite a character, but he was one of our leaders on the 2000 Super Bowl team,” he said. “He was probably one of the best run-stoppers to play for our defense over the years. My heart breaks for Kathy, Samantha, Anthony Jr. and Ava. They are in my prayers.”

Siragusa’s head coach Brian Billick also remembered the former defensive tackle who played such a big role on the 2000 Super Bowl defense.

“There was no one like Goose–a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know,” Billick said. “We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.”

Finally, Siragusa’s former teammate, linebacker Ray Lewis, mourned his loss.

“This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever,” Lewis said. “He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that. On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us.

“We should never put off tomorrow for what we can do today. Hug your loved ones for Goose. We were all so blessed that God gave us that time together celebrating our 2000 team a few weeks ago.”

Other Siragusa former teammates and coaches from the 2000 Super Bowl team, including Jamal Lewis, Matt Stover, Marvin Lewis, Sam Adams and Rod Woodson, also shared their statements through the team’s website.