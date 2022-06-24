Skip to main content
Justin Herbert Says Chargers Haven’t Discussed Contract Extension Yet

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is off to as good a start to his NFL career as the league has ever seen. He’s the first player to throw 30 or more touchdowns in his first two years, and has displayed a penchant for delivering in clutch situations.

But to this point, he and the team have apparently not discussed a potential contract extension.

Herbert told CBS Sports‘ Jeff Kerr that he and the team have yet to bring up the topic, though he’s happy to be in Los Angeles.

“We haven’t discussed anything but I’ve been so fortunate to play for the Chargers. Whatever happens, happens. I’m just so excited to be here and play football. This has been a great opportunity and I don’t wish it went any other way. I love that I was drafted here and that I have been able to play here. I think we’re doing all the right things. I believe in the staff, all the teammates, the front office. So all I can do is hope for the best. It’s out of my control, but I’ll keep playing football.”

Herbert led the Chargers to a 9–8 record last year, falling just short of a postseason berth. Despite still being early in his career, the 24-year-old says the team’s front office has sought his input in roster decisions, something he’s thankful for heading into his third season.

“The great part about the Chargers is they have asked [for input],” Herbert said. “They definitely want to keep communication open there, but my response to them is ‘I just want to play quarterback and I trust you guys. I know you guys are going to get things handled. I believe in you guys and whatever you decide to do, I know it’s right.’ I’m not too worried. I don’t want to cause trouble between the two. They’ve done an incredible job. [General manager] Tom Telesco and the entire front office, they get things right. I believe in those guys 100%.”

For more Los Angeles Chargers coverage, go to Charger Report. 

