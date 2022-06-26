Skip to main content
Carl Nassib Salutes Pride Month With Charity Effort

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Nassib is a leader on and off the field during his first six NFL seasons, and he further elevated his social impact with a charitable announcement Sunday.

Nassib, the first openly gay active player in NFL history, said in an Instagram post that he will match donations to The Trevor Project up to $100,000 in an effort that coincides with Pride Month. Nassib, a defensive end who played the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, is currently a free agent.

“I want to wish everybody a happy Pride Month. I also want to remind people why pride is important to me,” Nassib said in his Instagram post. “Out there right now there's a kid saying that I'd rather be dead than be gay. And that's why I'm partnering again with The Trevor Project, and matching all donations up to $100,000. I really hope you guys join me in supporting this awesome organization and supporting these young kids.”

The Trevor Project is a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent suicide and raise awareness of mental health issues for LGBTQ+ youths. Nassib previously donated $100,000 to the group in 2021, a move which subsequently was matched by the NFL and the Raiders.

“We're so grateful to Carl for his public commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ youth mental health,” Trevor Project CEO Amit Paley said in a statement. “Carl has inspired others to live their own truth, donate to The Trevor Project's life-saving mission, and to accept and support the LGBTQ+ people in their lives. ... We need more champions like Carl who empower LGBTQ+ young people and help them see a bright future for themselves.”

The 2022 season will be Nassib's seventh professional campaign. He previously played for the Buccaneers and Browns. The Penn State alum boasts 22 sacks and 153 tackles in 86 career NFL games.

