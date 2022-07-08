Bears Issue Statement on Proposal to Build Dome Over Soldier Field

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is committed to keeping the Bears at Soldier Field along the city’s lakefront.

Lightfoot discussed a string of potential upgrades to the nearly 100-year-old stadium on Thursday, that included adding a dome to the historic venue. Adding a dome to Soldier Field would require contributions from the city’s taxpayers, which could bring an estimated cost between $400 million to $1.5 billion, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

The Bears, however, are focused on building a new cutting-edge venue in Arlington Heights, a suburban area northwest of downtown Chicago. The Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement with Churchill Downs Incorporated in fall 2021 to begin the predevelopment affairs for the former 326-acre racetrack property.

As such, the franchise did not alter its thought process, releasing a statement on Thursday saying the “only potential project” it is exploring is a “new stadium development” in Arlington Park.

“As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field while we are under contract,” the statement said, per the Daily Herald.

However, the franchise’s contract with the company is not slated to close until the early portion of 2023.

Currently, the Bears have an agreement with the stadium until 2033 but could leave as soon as 2026 by paying a whopping $84 million penalty, according to the Herald. Lightfoot’s recommendation of a dome for the venue comes as part of wide-ranging efforts to upgrade the Museum Campus that she discussed in February.

Soldier Field has not been renovated since 2002 and currently holds the smallest capacity for NFL stadiums.

