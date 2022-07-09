Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey Claps Back at Those Doubting Him in Cornerback Debate

On Friday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published his ranking of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, in which he polled executives for their opinions before the season starts. While Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey earned the top spot, not everyone in the poll agreed.

An anonymous AFC executive told Fowler he thinks Ramsey’s game has started to decline.

“I think he’s falling off and a little overrated at this point,” he said. “Super Bowl, to me, is an indication of what it’s going to look like moving forward.”

Another personnel director chose to praise Ramsey for this era, but said he isn’t someone who matches up to the best corners of the past.

“He’s not as good as [Darrelle] Revis or Charles Woodson, but he’s the best in this era,” he said. "He does everything well."

Well, Ramsey apparently saw this story and decided not to remain quiet. On twitter, he explained why he believes he is up there with the best of the best, not only today but in NFL history.

Ramsey has been a star since the moment he entered the league as the Jaguars’ No. 5 pick in the 2016 draft. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year that season, then proceeded to make five consecutive Pro Bowls in each of his next five seasons.

It is up for debate where Ramsey ranks all-time among cornerbacks. However, he remains on track for the hall of fame, and still has something to prove after winning a Super Bowl last year.

