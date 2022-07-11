Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Robert Griffin III to Replace Randy Moss on Monday Night Countdown, per Report

Robert Griffin III is poised to add another broadcasting responsibility at ESPN ahead of the 2022 NFL season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former quarterback is reportedly set to join the crew of Monday Night Countdown, replacing Randy Moss on the network’s Monday Night Football pregame coverage.

Griffin has widely been considered a rising star in the sports broadcasting world since joining ESPN last year. According to Marchand, network executives were looking for him to take on a bigger role this upcoming season, but needed an available position for the NFL and college football analyst.

Moss reportedly told ESPN that he wished to step back from his Monday Night Countdown role and just work the network’s Sunday pregame show. The decision opened up an opportunity for Griffin to step in.

Although he’s adding another responsibility to his plate, Griffin will continue to call college football games during the 2022 season, according to Marchand.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Once the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Griffin has been outspoken about a possible return to professional football. He last saw game action in 2020 with the Ravens, when he served as a backup for former MVP Lamar Jackson.

The 32-year-old hasn’t gotten a chance on an NFL roster since, so for the time being, he’s content to remain in the booth.

“I still love to play,” Griffin said, “but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can.”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Paul Pogba arriving in Turin.
Soccer

Paul Pogba Completes Juventus Return From Manchester United

The French star returns to Turin after leaving for Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of $115 million.

By Associated Press
Cameron Crazies during Coach K's final game at Cameron Indoor
Play
College Basketball

Why Dream Offers Don't Always End in Commitment for Elite Recruits

Top prospects won't let the emotional connection to a school they grew up watching outweigh finding the right fit for their future.

By Jason Jordan
dCOV_WTN.LO4
NBA

John Amaechi, the First NBA Player to Come Out, Is a Psychologist Today. He Has a Lot to Talk Us Through.

Fifteen years after his big reveal, he tackles the big question: Have we really changed?

By Chris Ballard
dCOV_WTN.LO10
Tennis

Steffi Graf Loves Just Being Normal

When the tennis legend retired from competition more than 20 years ago, it was assumed that she would keep a low post-career profile. But even that might be understating her activity in the 21st century.

By Jon Wertheim
Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t for sale
Soccer

Ten Hag: Ronaldo in Man United Plans, ‘Not for Sale’

Manchester United’s new manager is paying no mind to reports that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club.

By Associated Press
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
Fantasy Draft Kit

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff
Russell_Gage
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Tom Brady’s New Target

Russell Gage is in a good spot to make his mark with Buccaneers.

By Matt De Lima
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph looks out at the field during a summer practice
NFL

Real Progress in the NFL Is Made in the Offseason

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph writes that from players and coaches to the league office itself, work done over the summer is what drives the game forward.

By Vance Joseph