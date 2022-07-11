Robert Griffin III is poised to add another broadcasting responsibility at ESPN ahead of the 2022 NFL season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former quarterback is reportedly set to join the crew of Monday Night Countdown, replacing Randy Moss on the network’s Monday Night Football pregame coverage.

Griffin has widely been considered a rising star in the sports broadcasting world since joining ESPN last year. According to Marchand, network executives were looking for him to take on a bigger role this upcoming season, but needed an available position for the NFL and college football analyst.

Moss reportedly told ESPN that he wished to step back from his Monday Night Countdown role and just work the network’s Sunday pregame show. The decision opened up an opportunity for Griffin to step in.

Although he’s adding another responsibility to his plate, Griffin will continue to call college football games during the 2022 season, according to Marchand.

Once the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Griffin has been outspoken about a possible return to professional football. He last saw game action in 2020 with the Ravens, when he served as a backup for former MVP Lamar Jackson.

The 32-year-old hasn’t gotten a chance on an NFL roster since, so for the time being, he’s content to remain in the booth.

“I still love to play,” Griffin said, “but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can.”

