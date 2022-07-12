Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield ‘Looking Forward’ to Working With Sam Darnold in Carolina

In his first interview since being traded to the Panthers Wednesday, Baker Mayfield was asked about his new teammate and fellow quarterback Sam Darnold. The two are expected to duel it out for the starting spot in Carolina this year. 

“Sam reached out, got my number first,” Mayfield told Panthers.com. “We’ve been talking about how to get the guys together the last minute before camp. It’s been great. Sam just wants to win. That’s just who he is. Our personalities might be different, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the same goal, and that’s to win and help this team out.

“I’m really looking forward to being in that room with him and just challenging each other, and elevating each other,” Mayfield added. 

Mayfield was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Browns and Darnold went to the Jets at the No. 3 slot. Despite the awkwardness from being draft rivals to now competing for the same job, Mayfield said “I think any of that has already been squashed.”

Last season, Darnold threw for 2,527 yards along with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games. Meanwhile, Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his 14 appearances. He struggled mightily due to injury but will be healthy to start training camp. It’s a contract year for Mayfield as well so he’ll be looking for a new long-term deal and a permanent role with Carolina. 

“I want to be a starter, I want to be a franchise-level quarterback for years, and hopefully, it’s here in Charlotte,” he said. “But for me, it was about competing, getting to a place where the competition is going to make me get better. And I want a level playing field, and I want to elevate the guys around me and be the best version of myself.

“I know it’s not going to be easy by any means, I’ve got to go earn it, but I’m looking forward to the competition and the challenge,” he continued.

