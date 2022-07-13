Adrian Peterson Doesn’t Close Door on Return to NFL
As Adrian Peterson continues preparation for his boxing match with Le’Veon Bell in less than three weeks, the free agent running back has not shut the door on making a return to the gridiron.
While utilizing the boxing ring in his gym in Houston to prepare for the heavyweight bout, Peterson also shared a glimpse of this thoughts regarding his NFL future.
“Even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity to present itself,” Peterson told reporters during press conference via video.
Peterson ranks No. 5 all-time in rushing yards with 14,918 yards, sitting behind Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders.
The 37-year-old former MVP played in four games in the 2021 campaign, three for the Titans and one for the Seahawks. The 17-year veteran still holds the league’s record for the most rushing yards in a single game (296).
Peterson and Bell are expected to square off in an exhibition match on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
