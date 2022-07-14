Skip to main content
Former NFL First-Round Draft Pick Rashard Anderson Dead at 45, per Report

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Panthers cornerback and first-round draft pick Rashard Anderson has died, according to Khari Thompson of the The Clarion-Ledger. He was 45 years old. The cause of death is not yet known.

Anderson, who was a standout at Jackson State, was picked by Carolina with the No. 23 overall pick in 2000, and went on to play in 27 games for the team over the next two seasons. He finished his career with 75 total tackles, one interception and one touchdown.

Anderson was suspended for a year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse following the 2001 season. He was eventually reinstated, and went on to play in the Canadian Football League.

Following his football career, Anderson held a number of different jobs, including work as a substitute teacher and assistant football coach at Callaway and Murrah high schools in Jackson, per Thompson.

