Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Report: Veteran Center Rodney Hudson Returning to Cardinals

The Cardinals received a welcome piece of news Monday with the report that center Rodney Hudson will be returning to the team for the upcoming season.

Hudson’s status had been in doubt after he skipped the team’s recent mandatory minicamp, but the 11-year NFL veteran will be playing this season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The return of Hudson, a three-time Pro Bowl honoree, helps stabilize the offensive line in front of franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Hudson will be in attendance when Arizona opens training camp on July 26 at State Farm Stadium, according to Rapoport.

Hudson is entering the second year of a three-year, $30 million contract. Prior to last season, Hudson played six seasons with the Raiders and four years for the Chiefs.

The Cardinals seemed to acknowledge the news of Hudson’s return via Twitter.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Hudson’s return erases the uncertainty created by his unexcused absence from minicamp.

“We’re working through something with him,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Hudson last month, per The Arizona Republic. “Soon as we know, we’ll have that updated.”

It’s safe to say the team is pleased to have clarity on Hudson’s status now.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals 

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

pete-alonso-mets
MLB

MLB Home Run Derby Live Blog

Pete Alonso is the favorite to win his third straight Home Run Derby. Follow along with the SI MLB team to guide you through highlights and analysis.

By SI MLB Staff1 hour ago
Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The 2022 MLB All Star Game logo at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

MLB Adds HR Derby to All-Star Game If Teams Tied After Ninth Inning

The 2022 edition of the Midsummer Classic will feature a fun twist if the game remains tied after nine innings.

By Associated Press49 minutes ago
Generic photo of a baseball during spring training in Florida.
MLB

Senate Committee Seeks Manfred’s Answers on Antitrust Exemption

The Judiciary Committee has issued a letter to the MLB commissioner asking for information regarding the impacts of baseball’s coveted status.

By Associated Press58 minutes ago
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Play
MLB

Juan Soto on Nationals Situation: ‘It Feels Really Uncomfortable’

The Washington outfielder is suddenly on the trade block after reportedly turning down a $440 million contract extension.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson forces out Cubs Nico Hoerner while trying to turn double play
Play
MLB

MLB Players Give Their Best All-Star Competition Ideas

All-Star Week should have more player competitions than just the Home Run Derby. Some All-Stars share how they’d beef up the festivities.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Lakers forward LeBron James (6) guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Anthony Davis (3) watch game action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Staples Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Lakers’ Big Three Commit to Each Other on Phone Call

James, Davis and Westbrook all reportedly got on a group call during the Summer League to commit to making it work in Los Angeles.

By Joseph Salvador2 hours ago
AP22183608546017 (1)
Play
Extra Mustard

Cavaliers Unveil Trio of New Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

Cleveland debuted a new look on Monday as part of its brand reboot.

By Jelani Scott2 hours ago
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin walks to the podium prior to speaking to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Play
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Signs a Fan’s Mustard Bottle at SEC Media Days

The man was wearing an LSU hat but said he was a fan of the Rebels coach.

By Joseph Salvador2 hours ago