Report: Veteran Center Rodney Hudson Returning to Cardinals

The Cardinals received a welcome piece of news Monday with the report that center Rodney Hudson will be returning to the team for the upcoming season.

Hudson’s status had been in doubt after he skipped the team’s recent mandatory minicamp, but the 11-year NFL veteran will be playing this season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The return of Hudson, a three-time Pro Bowl honoree, helps stabilize the offensive line in front of franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Hudson will be in attendance when Arizona opens training camp on July 26 at State Farm Stadium, according to Rapoport.

Hudson is entering the second year of a three-year, $30 million contract. Prior to last season, Hudson played six seasons with the Raiders and four years for the Chiefs.

The Cardinals seemed to acknowledge the news of Hudson’s return via Twitter.

Hudson’s return erases the uncertainty created by his unexcused absence from minicamp.

“We’re working through something with him,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Hudson last month, per The Arizona Republic. “Soon as we know, we’ll have that updated.”

It’s safe to say the team is pleased to have clarity on Hudson’s status now.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals