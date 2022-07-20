Despite having already secured a spot in Canton when he’s inevitably enshrined in the Hall of Fame, Jason Peters still has some football left in the tank at 40 years old. During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the free agent offensive tackle said he’s looking for another team so that he can have one final run in the NFL.

Whether it’s mentoring younger players or riding off into the sunset with another Super Bowl win, he wants another shot.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said, per ProFootballTalk. “Looking for an up and coming offensive line, good team—or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.

“But right now, either way is good for me because I can teach or I can sit back and listen and learn from other veterans who have played this game, too,” he added. “So either way is good.”

Peters last played for the Bears in 2021 where he started in all 15 games that he appeared in, but he’s best known for his days with the Eagles. He was a crucial player for the team in 2017–18, which ended with the Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots. During his career, he has been selected as an All-Pro six times and has been named to nine Pro Bowls.

