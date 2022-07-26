Colts Star LB Now Going by the Name Shaquille Leonard

NFL fans, meet Shaquille Leonard.

The Colts star linebacker, who has gone by Darius Leonard since coming into the league in 2018, said Tuesday that he would like to be called Shaquille moving forward, according to Dave Calabro of WTHR. Leonard explained Tuesday that Shaquille is his middle name, and the one that he grew up with.

Leonard, 26, is among the most talented linebackers in the NFL. A three-time first-team All-Pro and the 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the former South Carolina State star tallied 122 tackles last season along with a league-high eight forced fumbles.

The Colts recently placed Leonard on the active/physically unable to perform list, which will prevent him from getting on the field as training camp begins this week. The designation comes after Leonard underwent back surgery in June to address a disc issue that was causing problems with his left leg.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Leonard said he was feeling good about his recovery so far, but did not put a timetable on his return. As a result, his status for Week 1 remains unclear at this time.

