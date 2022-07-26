Skip to main content
Former Raiders First-Round Pick Damon Arnette Arrested, per Report

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Miami Beach early Tuesday morning, as first reported by Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida.

Miami-Dade County jail records show Arnette was booked at 3:09 a.m. on three charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

According to police documents obtained by CBS Miami, Arnette was pulled over twice within a few hours Monday night and Tuesday morning for driving with a suspended license. The 25-year-old was issued a citation during the first stop, but officers said they noticed him driving the same car hours later, prompting them to pull him over again.

At that point, Arnette was placed under arrest and cited for knowingly driving with a suspended license. According to CBS Miami, officers said they then searched Arnette and discovered a small baggie with a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine. Officers also found a straw that had been cut down, resembling a device common for cocaine usage.

Arnette, a 2020 first-round pick, last spent time with the Chiefs before he was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly pointing a gun at a valet in January. He was released by Kansas City the same day, though prosecutors will not file criminal charges against him, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Arnette previously played in 13 games across two seasons for the Raiders. Las Vegas released him after he brandished a gun and appeared to make death threats during a video posted on social media in November 2021.

