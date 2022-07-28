While talking to reporters Thursday at training camp, Washington coach Ron Rivera announced tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL at 24-years-old to return to school.

“I was a little surprised because I thought he was doing a really good job,” Rivera said, per Matthew Paras of The Washington Times.

Washington selected Gandy-Golden in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out Liberty as a wide receiver originally before he converted to tight end this offseason. In his rookie year, he started in two of his six appearances and caught one pass for three yards.

He was waived during the summer of 2021 but re-signed with the practice squad shortly after and was bumped up to the active roster for Week 5’s game against the Saints. He failed to register a stat in his four games played this past season.

More NFL coverage: