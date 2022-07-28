Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Commanders’ Antonio Gandy-Golden to Retire, Go Back to School

While talking to reporters Thursday at training camp, Washington coach Ron Rivera announced tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL at 24-years-old to return to school. 

“I was a little surprised because I thought he was doing a really good job,” Rivera said, per Matthew Paras of The Washington Times.

Washington selected Gandy-Golden in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out Liberty as a wide receiver originally before he converted to tight end this offseason. In his rookie year, he started in two of his six appearances and caught one pass for three yards. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He was waived during the summer of 2021 but re-signed with the practice squad shortly after and was bumped up to the active roster for Week 5’s game against the Saints. He failed to register a stat in his four games played this past season.

More NFL coverage:

Breaking
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

YOU MAY LIKE

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen without his helmet on during a game.
NFL

Buccaneers’ Center Ryan Jensen Goes Down With Knee Injury

The Tampa Bay offensive lineman will reportedly have an MRI later today.

By Daniel Chavkin4 minutes ago
Carlos Sainz wins 2022 British Grand Prix
Formula1

How Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Made His ‘Dream Come True’

The Spaniard said, ‘It has happened to me so many times that I was close to winning, and there’s always something that Formula One surprises you with.’

By Madeline Coleman9 minutes ago
Nov 6, 2021; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown during the Xfinity Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR

NASCAR’s Brandon Brown May Miss Races Due to Lack of Sponsorships

Brown will not race his No. 68 car in Saturday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Mike McDaniel15 minutes ago
Jayden Williams
Play
College Basketball

Overtime Elite Signs Top Prospects Jayden Williams, Jeremy Fears

Two of the best at their respective positions, they round out OTE’s huge haul this week.

By Jason Jordan1 hour ago
WNBA center Brittney Griner looks on while warming up before a game.
Play
WNBA

Russia Wants Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Negotiations Done Quietly

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring the WNBA star home.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jun 9, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) participates in mandatory mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Play
Fantasy

Top 10 ‘What If’ Scenarios

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 expectations for 2022 that could kill your fantasy season if they don’t happen.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
Trevon Diggs returns an interception for the Cowboys
NFL

Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs Aims to Break Team Record for Interceptions

The star Dallas cornerback isn’t satisfied despite his successful 2021 season.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
max-scherzer-mets
MLB

Max Scherzer Says PitchCom System Should Be ‘Illegal’

The future Hall of Famer struck out six in seven scoreless innings against the Yankees on Wednesday night.

By Michael Shapiro1 hour ago