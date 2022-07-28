Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Former NFL QB Brock Osweiler Will Call College Football for ESPN

Former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler is set to become a color commentator for select college football games this upcoming season for ESPN, the network announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old will team up with play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor. Osweiler will be part of the broadcast for 16 games this college football season, beginning Sept. 3.

The quarterback received an offer from Fox Sports as well, but ultimately chose to work for ESPN.

“Since the playing days have ended, probably one of the best days of the year is Saturdays during the fall,” Osweiler told 9News in Denver. “I wake up, ‘College GameDay’ is on right away. Cooking all day, kids are running around, friends are over. I love college football Saturdays. From sunrise to sunset, I’m on it. So this felt like a fit for my love and passion, college football. Felt like the right time.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Osweiler played college football at Arizona State for three years before being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Broncos. He was primarily the backup quarterback behind Peyton Manning, though. He stayed with the Broncos through ‘15, finishing his stint in Denver with a Super Bowl ring.

The quarterback saw his only majority starting gig in 2016 while playing for the Texans. He came back to Denver for the 2017 season. He then finished his NFL career after the ‘18 season playing for the Dolphins.

Since his retirement from the NFL, he’s stayed out of the limelight for the most part. Now, he’s ready to return to the game of football.

“I explored coaching, I explored scouting in the NFL world,” Osweiler said. “Broadcasting felt it would provide balance so that I could be part of the game but I could still be around my kids and family and enjoy life. I’m entering into some unchartered waters, but I’m excited for it.”

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws at TCO Performance Center.
Play
NFL

Cousins Says He’s ‘Not Too Concerned’ About GM’s Criticism

In an interview with USA Today, Minnesota’s GM said “the one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.”

By Joseph Salvador6 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (M) talks to his team in a huddle on day three of minicamp at The Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Photos of Commanders’ Training Camp Fan Turnout Go Viral

Washington had a less than stellar showing of crowd support on Day 2 of camp Thursday.

By Jelani Scott32 minutes ago
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDe Lamb smiles without a helmet on during practice.
Extra Mustard

CeeDee Lamb Trolls Texas at Cowboys Training Camp

The wide receiver gave an Oklahoma fan some love before practice.

By Daniel Chavkin41 minutes ago
Eagles Brandon Graham Defense Fantasy Football
Extra Mustard

Eagles’ Brandon Graham Inspires Fan Who Underwent Heart, Liver Transplants

The Eagles defensive end was finally able to meet the longtime fan he helped get through a difficult time.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
ric flair
Extra Mustard

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Joins Titans Training Camp

The WWE icon popped in to visit the defending AFC South champions, and revealed who his favorite Tennessee player is.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Adam Frazier throws a ball at second base for the Mariners
Play
MLB

The Biggest MLB Trade Deadline Needs for Every Playoff Contender

Here are the areas where the Yankees, Dodgers and other teams in the postseason picture should look to upgrade.

By Emma Baccellieri1 hour ago
Kyler Murray at a Cardinals press conference.
Play
NFL

Murray Says Talk on Extension Clause Has Been ‘Disrespectful’

Arizona’s QB held a surprise press conference Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador2 hours ago
Two soccer balls on a soccer field.
Soccer

UEFA Investigating Turkish Club After Fans Chant Putin’s Name vs. Kyiv

The chants happened during a Champions League qualifying match.

By Associated Press2 hours ago