Former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler is set to become a color commentator for select college football games this upcoming season for ESPN, the network announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old will team up with play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor. Osweiler will be part of the broadcast for 16 games this college football season, beginning Sept. 3.

The quarterback received an offer from Fox Sports as well, but ultimately chose to work for ESPN.

“Since the playing days have ended, probably one of the best days of the year is Saturdays during the fall,” Osweiler told 9News in Denver. “I wake up, ‘College GameDay’ is on right away. Cooking all day, kids are running around, friends are over. I love college football Saturdays. From sunrise to sunset, I’m on it. So this felt like a fit for my love and passion, college football. Felt like the right time.”

Osweiler played college football at Arizona State for three years before being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Broncos. He was primarily the backup quarterback behind Peyton Manning, though. He stayed with the Broncos through ‘15, finishing his stint in Denver with a Super Bowl ring.

The quarterback saw his only majority starting gig in 2016 while playing for the Texans. He came back to Denver for the 2017 season. He then finished his NFL career after the ‘18 season playing for the Dolphins.

Since his retirement from the NFL, he’s stayed out of the limelight for the most part. Now, he’s ready to return to the game of football.

“I explored coaching, I explored scouting in the NFL world,” Osweiler said. “Broadcasting felt it would provide balance so that I could be part of the game but I could still be around my kids and family and enjoy life. I’m entering into some unchartered waters, but I’m excited for it.”

