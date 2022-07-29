Justin Fields: Winning Super Bowl, Beating Packers ‘All I Care About’

As he enters his second NFL season, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has two clear goals for his NFL career.

“I want a Super Bowl,” Fields said on Bears All Access, per Daniel Greenberg. “That’s all I care about, and I want to beat the Green Bay Packers.”

If Fields is able to achieve these goals in the 2022 season, his second NFL season would be a sharp contrast to his rookie year.

The 23-year-old finished his rookie season with just two wins through the 10 games he started. The rookie did not take his team to the playoffs after they went 6–11 overall, finishing third in the NFC North.

Two of his losses included the Bears’ two rivalry games vs. the Packers. The first game resulted in a 24–14 Green Bay win, with Fields throwing just 174 yards. The second game saw more scoring from both teams, as the Packers won 45–30 with Fields throwing for 224 yards.

The Packers–Bears rivalry is one of the biggest in the NFL and in all of sports. Green Bay leads Chicago 103-95-6 in their series history.

Fields wants to give the Bears one or two more wins in that all-time record this season. The teams first face each other in Green Bay in Week 2, and then again in Chicago for Week 13. If Fields can take the Bears to the playoffs, the two teams could potentially face each other for a third time next season.

