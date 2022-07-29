Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Justin Fields: Winning Super Bowl, Beating Packers ‘All I Care About’

As he enters his second NFL season, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has two clear goals for his NFL career.

“I want a Super Bowl,” Fields said on Bears All Access, per Daniel Greenberg. “That’s all I care about, and I want to beat the Green Bay Packers.”

If Fields is able to achieve these goals in the 2022 season, his second NFL season would be a sharp contrast to his rookie year.

The 23-year-old finished his rookie season with just two wins through the 10 games he started. The rookie did not take his team to the playoffs after they went 6–11 overall, finishing third in the NFC North.

Two of his losses included the Bears’ two rivalry games vs. the Packers. The first game resulted in a 24–14 Green Bay win, with Fields throwing just 174 yards. The second game saw more scoring from both teams, as the Packers won 45–30 with Fields throwing for 224 yards.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Packers–Bears rivalry is one of the biggest in the NFL and in all of sports. Green Bay leads Chicago 103-95-6 in their series history.

Fields wants to give the Bears one or two more wins in that all-time record this season. The teams first face each other in Green Bay in Week 2, and then again in Chicago for Week 13. If Fields can take the Bears to the playoffs, the two teams could potentially face each other for a third time next season.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest. 

Breaking
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during training camp at State Farm Stadium.
Play
NFL

Cardinals Remove Kyler Murray Contract Study Clause

Arizona said the clause in the quarterback’s contract became a distraction.

By Wilton Jackson26 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) after a touchdown.
Extra Mustard

Russell Wilson Reacts to DK Metcalf’s New Seahawks Contract

The quarterback is the only starter that the receiver has played for thus far in his career.

By Madison Williams51 minutes ago
Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) talks about past finger injuries during a press conference following a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Play
NFL

Carroll: Jamal Adams Out With Hand Injury, No Timetable for Return

The Seahawks safety previously said his hand was fine in June.

By Wilton Jackson56 minutes ago
daniel castano
MLB

Marlins’ Daniel Castano Hit in Head by 104 MPH Line Drive

The 27-year-old was able to walk off under his own power.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
sue-bird-storm-predictions
Extra Mustard

Connecticut Governor Declares Today ‘Sue Bird Day’ in State

The former UConn great made a memorable stop on her farewell tour.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
dwight howard
Extra Mustard

Watch: Dwight Howard Attended a WWE Tryout Thursday

Could the former NBA All-Star really make a name for himself in the ring?

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
F1 drivers ahead of Austrian Grand Prix.
Formula1

F1 Drivers: Vettel an ‘Inspiration,’ ‘Legend,’ Irreplaceable

In wake of his retirement announcement, drivers honored the four-time world champion’s legacy on and off the track.

By Madeline Coleman2 hours ago
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Aggies-Tide game on Sept. 22, 2018.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Says He and Nick Saban Have ‘Moved Past’ Feud

The two SEC coaches infamously went at each other back in May after the Alabama coach commented on Texas A&M’s program.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago