Editors’ note (July 30 at 4:50 p.m.): A previous version of this story misidentified Jordan Phillips as Harrison Phillips.

A bizarre scene unfolded at Bills training camp practice Saturday when a scuffle broke out after star quarterback Josh Allen was bumped after the whistle.

While running a drill down by the goal line, Allen took a shotgun snap and started to scramble up the middle to the end zone. He reached the two-yard line and the whistle sounded, but a split second after the play was blown dead, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips bumped into the unsuspecting quarterback.

Tempers flared as Allen immediately turned around and shoved Phillips. The spat led the group of players on the field to bunch up and try to separate the two teammates, but two other players ran in from outside of the play and tried to jump on the pile, adding to an already chaotic scene.

After a few seconds, cooler heads prevailed and the fracas came to an end when players started to make their way off the field.

A brief incident at training camp isn’t exactly uncommon. The Falcons were another team that dealt with a similar situation on “Back Together Saturday” that actually led coach Arthur Smith to end practice early.

However, for the Bills, a team with Super Bowl aspirations, clashes like the one that took place Saturday will need to be kept at a minimum as the start of the season draws near.

