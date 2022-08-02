Broncos Feared to Have Suffered Two Significant Injuries, per Report

The Broncos fear that two offensive players, wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett, have suffered significant knee injuries during Tuesday’s training camp practice, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Earlier reports out of Denver indicated that Patrick went down with a non-contact injury earlier in the afternoon and immediately grabbed at his leg. He was eventually carted off the field, while his team huddled around him.

Crockett reportedly injured his knee early in the workout during a special teams drill. He limped off the field and sought the aid of the team’s training staff, according to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider.

Both players are set to undergo MRIs, according to Rapoport.

Patrick, who signed a three-year extension with the Broncos last November, was poised for a breakout season in his sixth year with the franchise. Last season, the former undrafted free agent out of Utah started in 16 games for Denver, recording 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns.

Crockett played in 12 games last season, spending the majority of his time (182 snaps) on special teams.

