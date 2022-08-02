Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Broncos Feared to Have Suffered Two Significant Injuries, per Report

The Broncos fear that two offensive players, wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett, have suffered significant knee injuries during Tuesday’s training camp practice, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Earlier reports out of Denver indicated that Patrick went down with a non-contact injury earlier in the afternoon and immediately grabbed at his leg. He was eventually carted off the field, while his team huddled around him.

Crockett reportedly injured his knee early in the workout during a special teams drill. He limped off the field and sought the aid of the team’s training staff, according to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider.

Both players are set to undergo MRIs, according to Rapoport.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Patrick, who signed a three-year extension with the Broncos last November, was poised for a breakout season in his sixth year with the franchise. Last season, the former undrafted free agent out of Utah started in 16 games for Denver, recording 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns.

Crockett played in 12 games last season, spending the majority of his time (182 snaps) on special teams.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle. 

Breaking
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

YOU MAY LIKE

juan soto
Play
MLB

Trade Flood Begins With Two Hours to Go Until Deadline: Live Blog

Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell will be hanging out here talking baseball while providing updates, analysis and silly commentary. Follow along!

By Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell5 hours ago
Miami Dolphins helmet
Play
NFL

No Discipline for Brady, Payton Over Dolphins’ Tampering

The legendary quarterback and esteemed coach will not be punished for speaking with Miami while under contract elsewhere.

By Thomas Neumann23 minutes ago
Juan Soto Padres SITE
Play
MLB

Grading the Juan Soto Trade for the Padres and Nationals

To get the best young hitter since Ted Williams, San Diego stepped up and paid out big.

By Emma Baccellieri28 minutes ago
Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) gestures to the Cardinals dugout before his at bat during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

Padres Acquire Soto in Blockbuster Trade Deal With Nationals, per Report

He previously turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer from Washington.

By Zach Koons4 hours ago
Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina (1) walks during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place.
Soccer

Chelsea Signs USMNT GK Prospect Slonina

The 18-year-old U.S. international will make the move to London after the conclusion of the MLS season.

By Marcus Krum46 minutes ago
Yankees right fielder Joey Gallo (13) watches his two run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of the game.
Play
MLB

Report: Dodgers Acquire Joey Gallo in Trade With Yankees

The veteran slugger will hope for a fresh start in L.A. after a tumultuous tenure in the Bronx.

By Zach Koons56 minutes ago
Ty Lockwood
Play
College Football

Key Ohio State 2023 Recruit Flips Commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes lose a cornerstone recruit to the Crimson Tide.

By Thomas Neumann58 minutes ago
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, right, celebrates with Josh Bell after his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington.
Play
Betting

Betting/Fantasy Impact: Padres Acquire Juan Soto and Josh Bell

Betting and fantasy analysis of the Padres reportedly acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals. The Nationals received a prospect-heavy package.

By Jennifer Piacenti1 hour ago