Jaguars to Sit QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne at Hall of Fame Game

Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne will not play in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders, Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday morning, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

Backup QB C.J. Beathard, who is coming off a groin injury, won’t play either, leaving third-year signal-caller Jake Luton as the starter for the Jags.

“Trevor’s been getting a lot of great looks here in practice,” Pederson said, according to DiRocco. “[We] feel he’s in a good spot.”

Etienne, the No. 25 pick in the 2021 NFL draft who missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, has been a full participant in training camp thus far. However, Pederson and the rest of his staff still want to be careful with the team’s young, starting running back.

Jacksonville won’t be the only side to hold out key players from Thursday’s preseason opener. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas also plans to sit several starters.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and the Raiders will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

