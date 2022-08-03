The Cowboys are taking a flier on Anthony Barr.

Dallas agreed to terms with the former Vikings linebacker on a contract Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The deal is a one-year pact, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

The Vikings allowed Barr to leave as a free agent after last season. Minnesota is carrying approximately $10 million in dead cap space this season due to a previously restructured contract with Barr, per Over the Cap.

Barr was the No. 9 pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of UCLA. During his eight seasons with the Vikings, he was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls from the 2015 to ’18 seasons.

Health could be a concern with Barr, who played 13 total games over the past two seasons. He played in all of Minnesota’s games just twice in eight years.

