Tua Tagovailoa Not Happy With News of His Marriage Leaking

Miami fans, get ready for a mic drop moment you likely were not expecting this week from training camp.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man, but he is not thrilled about the news coming out as it did because he prefers to keep his life off the field private.

“I don’t know who ended up leaking it but he must’ve been camping outside the courthouse for an entire week or something,” the 24-year-old said, adding that it was “kind of disrespectful” how the news got out.

According to court records, Tagovailoa quietly got married in Florida last month by clergy.

Tagovailoa has since reported to training camp, preparing for the Dolphins’ first regular-season game on Sept. 11.

