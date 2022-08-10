In April, the Eagles traded up to grab one of the most impressive defensive tackles in college football last season in Georgia’s Jordan Davis.

Jordan has not disappointed thus far in training camp, and a clip recently circulated of the 6’6” 340-pound tackle bulldozing Eagles second-round selection Cam Jurgens.

While the clip of Jordan manhandling Jurgens on Sunday went viral, Davis is not a fan of the reaction that clip has created.

“I hate it,” Davis told reporters.

Davis also added that the video was only one rep against Jurgens, who stands at 6’3” 303 pounds, and that the center has beaten him in other one-on-one drills during camp.

During the NFL scouting combine, Davis ran a 4.78 40-yard dash, and he played a pivotal role in helping the Bulldogs win a national championship last season. Davis’s impact and production also landed him the 2021 Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, as well as being named an unanimous All-American.

Philadelphia will begin preseason play against the Jets on Friday.

