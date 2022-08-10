Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel appears solely focused on preparing his team for its preseason opener against the Buccaneers as the two teams hold joint practices this week.

However, the joint sessions start more than a week after the NFL released its findings in the investigation into Miami’s allegations of tampering and tanking. The NFL’s investigation revealed that the Dolphins tampered with three teams: the Patriots, Buccaneers and Saints.

The league found that Miami had “impermissible communications” with Tom Brady during 2019 and ’20, while he was under contract with New England, and again after the ’21 season, while the seven-time Super Bowl champion was with Tampa Bay.

Despite the tampering penalty, McDaniel said there was no uneasiness about Brady being on the other side of the franchise’s tampering punishment.

“For me, nothing happened,” McDaniel said. “Everyone else is making it awkward.”

Following the league’s investigation, Miami’s penalties include forfeiting its first-round selection in the ’23 NFL draft and its third-round pick in the ’24 NFL draft. Ross was suspended through Oct. 17 of this season, and will not be allowed to be at the Dolphins’ facility or represent the club at any team or NFL event during his suspension. He was also fined $1.5 million.

After Wednesday’s joint session, the Dolphins will have another joint session with the Buccaneers on Thursday before Saturday's game at Raymond James Stadium.

