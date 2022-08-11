Report: Tom Brady Expected to Miss Multiple Days for Personal Reasons

Tom Brady is expected to miss multiple days of Buccaneers training camp starting with Thursday’s joint practice with the Dolphins as he deals with a personal matter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brady was not seen on the field as practice began on Thursday, his second excused absence of the week and third in the last six practices. Rapoport shared that coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the superstar quarterback’s absence during a press conference later in the day.

The news comes ahead of the Buccaneers’ first preseason game, against the Dolphins, on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Brady was not expected to play in the game, even before Thursday’s news.

In his absence, Tampa Bay turns to veteran Blaine Gabbert, second-year quarterback Kyle Trask and longtime Bucs backup Ryan Griffin to handle the position.

The Bucs will be off on Monday after the weekend’s preseason debut, so there is a chance that Brady does not wind up missing significant practice time beyond Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

