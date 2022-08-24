Earlier this month, the Dolphins attempted to trade tight end Adam Shaheen to the Texans, only to see the trade fall through after the player failed a physical due to a preexisting knee condition. Now, the man atop the tight end depth chart, standout Mike Gesicki, could be on the trade block.

Gesicki is set to play on a franchise tag for Miami in 2022, and will make a fully-guaranteed $10.931 million for the year. Just weeks ahead of the season, however, the team is seeking trade options for the 26-year-old pass catcher.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins “have brought up” the tight end to other teams.

The news comes as Gesicki adjusts to what is essentially a new position within the team’s system. While he was effectively a large wide receiver under Brian Flores’s staff, new coach Mike McDaniels has him playing as a more all-around tight end with more significant blocking responsibilities.

McDaniels’s last team, the 49ers, featured one of the NFL’s best tight ends in George Kittle.

In 2021, Gesicki posted career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780) while catching two touchdowns on the year. In ’20, he had 53 receptions for 703 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by the club in the ’18 NFL draft after an impressive career at Penn State.

