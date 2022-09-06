History will remember Derek Carr as not only a great quarterback, but a relentless recruiter. Before star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders this offseason, Carr apparently had no shame when trying to recruit his former college teammate.



“Oh, man,” Carr told ESPN. “I was egregious”.

After the Raiders lost in the playoffs this past offseason, Carr called Adams.

“As soon as I saw his name pop up, I knew what it was about,” Adams told ESPN laughing. On the phone, Carr told him, “Hey, whenever you’re ready, I’m ready. Let’s figure this thing out.”

The Packers were preparing to play the 49ers in an NFC divisional round, and Carr wished Adams luck. But that Sunday, after the Packers lost at home, Carr asked himself: How long should he wait before going all-in?

“I’m not going to lie,” Carr said. “I texted him the next day. I couldn’t help myself.”

Whatever Carr said to Adams eventually worked. Adams made his way to Las Vegas via a trade after he and Green Bay couldn’t come to an agreement on a deal. But not because they didn’t offer him what he wanted but because he wanted to join his former Fresno State teammate and return to the west coast, being a California native.

Adams signed a five-year deal worth $141.25 million with the Raiders and admitted the Packers offered him a bigger deal. Whether it was because of Carr’s text is unclear. But the Raiders now find themselves with one of the premiere wide receiver-quarterback duos in the NFL.

