Russell Wilson doesn’t have to wait long for his return to Seattle. Wilson, a 2012 third-round draft pick by the Seahawks who became a day one starter for the franchise at quarterback, was traded to the Broncos in the offseason following a turbulent final few seasons in Seattle.

Denver opens the 2022 season at Seattle on Monday night, marking an immediate return for Wilson against his old team. The franchise will almost certainly celebrate his many accolades; Wilson led the team to a win in Super Bowl XLVIII, was an All-Pro in 2019, a nine-time Pro Bowler and the Walter Payton Man of the Year in ’20.

How fans will react in this scenario is more of a question, and one of Wilson’s former teammates is hoping for a warm reception from the 12s in the stands.

“I get it… but I think Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he’s done,” said wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who succeeds Wilson as the team’s offensive captain this year, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “He’s an amazing guy… You are still celebrating for who he is.”

“I know when I see him I’m going to give him a hug,” Lockett added.

Few, if any, players in franchise history are more important to the Seahawks’ success than Wilson. Still, he’ll be entering as a heavy favorite to open the season with a win for his new team, so it is impossible to know exactly how the home fans will react.

Wilson and the Broncos are 6.5-point favorites next Monday at SI Sportsbook. Kickoff for the Monday Night Football season opener is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

