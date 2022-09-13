Andy Reid Critical of Cardinals’ Field After Pair of Injuries

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie both suffered injuries from slipping on the turf while playing against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Butker’s foot slipped during a kickoff, making him miss part of the game. McDuffie’s feet also slipped, causing him to hurt his hamstring during his NFL debut.

When asked about their injuries, coach Andy Reid admitted that the turf played a major part in his two players’ injuries.

“It was a little loose,” Reid said of the turf. “That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod. It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

State Farm Stadium uses natural grass on the field, which basically sits on a tray. The turf is set up this way so the stadium can roll out the grass part whenever it holds other events, such as concerts.

Butker suffered an ankle sprain and has yet to practice with the team since the Chiefs’ 44–21 victory on Sunday. It’s unknown at this time when he is expected to return full-time.



McDuffie was officially put on the injured reserve list Tuesday afternoon. This means he will miss the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chargers and three additional games, at the least.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.