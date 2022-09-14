New Texts Show Brett Favre’s Alleged Involvement in Welfare Scheme

Text messages from 2017 appear to show Brett Favre was helped in receiving funding from former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant as part of a bigger welfare fund scheme in what’s been called the largest public fraud case in the state’s history.

The issue with Favre centers on the Hall of Fame quarterback’s attempts to raise money for the construction of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, Favre’s alma mater and the school where his daughter plays the sport. Favre sought Bryant’s help in raising money, and Bryant reportedly turned to nonprofit founder Nancy New for assistance.

Text messages obtained by Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today and entered Monday into the state’s ongoing civil lawsuit over the scandal show Favre, Bryant, New and former welfare agency director John Davis worked together to funnel at least $5 million of the state’s welfare funds toward the building of the stadium.

New has already pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts related to the fraud case in which nonprofit leaders misspent at least $77 million in money that was earmarked to aid those in need, according to Wolfe.

In the texts, Favre reportedly asks New whether any money he’d received for the volleyball stadium can be tracked back to its source by the media. New said no, saying she understands why Favre would be “uneasy about that.”

New is helping the prosecution as part of her plea deal and says she worked to help Favre at the instruction of Bryant. The messages also show that Favre reportedly received a separate $1.1 million welfare contract to promote the program, with Favre offering to “record a few radio spots.”

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and has reportedly repaid the $1.1 million. He said that he didn’t know the money he received came from welfare funds.

