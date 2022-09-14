Monday night’s win over the Broncos was special to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll for a variety of reasons. Yes, it was over his former quarterback Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football, but the win was especially significant because some of his former players were in attendance.

While appearing on ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll reiterated that the win wasn’t “validating” but “really rewarding” because of the former Seattle players that were in attendance like Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril and KJ Wright. When asked why the win meant so much for them, the Seahawks coach was vague.

“You figure that out,” Carroll said. “It was really meaningful and they really wanted it and I knew we were playing for a lot more than just the regular stuff. We have a real connection with the history … They feel it and they love the fact that they played here and they love seeing us do well. On this night, they realized there was a big opportunity and a big statement to be made. The game isn’t about an individual player here or there. It’s about team. This is the ultimate team sport and it’s been stated so many times before. It takes everybody.

“Sometimes when so much focus goes, it just rubs guys wrong I guess, or whatever,” Carroll continued. “But I’m thrilled that we won that game. It was significant for a lot of reasons beyond just it’s the first game of the year and all that.”

All the players Carroll listed were former teammates of Wilson, who forced his way out of Seattle this offseason via a trade to the Broncos. It appears they took some solace in knowing he didn’t win this particular matchup.

