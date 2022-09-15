Lions Star D’Andre Swift Says He Will Play vs. Commanders in Week 2

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Lions star running back D’Andre Swift told ESPN that he has no concern about his ability to play Sunday against the Commanders.

The 23-year-old said, “I’m alright” and added he’ll “most definitely” be ready to go for the home game. Being a starting running back and a focal point in his team’s offense, he said he’s often being contacted by fantasy football players but said he doesn’t “pay no mind to it.”

Swift has played in 26 games in his first two seasons in the NFL but is looking to play in all 17 for the first time in his young career. To start the year, he rushed for 144 yards on just 15 carries against the Eagles in Week 1 and scored a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 31 yards.

He’ll look to replicate the explosive day Sunday against the Commanders with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions.