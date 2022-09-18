Things got heated between the Buccaneers and Saints on Sunday afternoon and a brawl broke out that resulted in the two ejections.

Things started chippy in the NFC South showdown and never really calmed down. Tom Brady’s frustration was visible throughout, as cameras caught him throwing his helmet at the ground and a tablet while on the sidelines due to his frustrations. New Orleans star cornerback Marshon Lattimore was playing physically against Mike Evans, and after one particular play, things boiled over.

After a Saints stop, Lattimore can be seen chirping at the Buccaneers sideline and former coach Bruce Arians responded — so did Brady. Brady got in Lattimore’s face and so did Leonard Fournette and the running back shoved Lattimore.

Seeing this, Evans came running in and hit Lattimore, leading to a massive brawl. Both Lattimore and Evans were ejected. Evans could be seen walking out of the stadium and hitting a camera.

