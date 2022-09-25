NFLPA to Investigate Concussion Check of Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, per Report

The NFL player’s association is launching an investigation into the Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check Sunday against the Bills, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Tagovailoa left in the second quarter of the AFC East contest after taking a hard shot from Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano while attempting a pass. As he fell to the ground, Tagovailoa’s head hit the ground. Milano was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

The Miami signal-caller attempted to quickly stand back up and shake off the hit, but stumbled after jogging a few steps, prompting the team’s training staff to come out onto the field. Tagovailoa then walked back to the locker room under his own power. He was eventually cleared by the team and returned to action.

He returned and finished with 186 passing yards and one touchdown to win the game 21–19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.