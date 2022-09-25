Raiders running back Josh Jacobs remains a gametime decision and is expected to work out in pregame warmups to determine his availability for Sunday’s tilt against the Titans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jacobs was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week due to an unspecified illness that left him unable to practice on Thursday and Friday. He flew separately from the team to Tennessee, per Schefter, joining the rest of the Raiders on Saturday.

While there is optimism that Jacobs will be able to take the field against the Titans, no decision will be made until after the Las Vegas ball-carrier goes through pregame warmups.

Jacobs, a fourth-year pro out of Alabama, has gotten off to a modest start so far in 2022. Through two games, he’s taken 29 carries for 126 yards and added two receptions for 28 yards.

He has not scored a touchdown in either of the Raiders two losses to begin the year.

If Jacobs is unable to take the field Sunday, Las Vegas likely will have to rely on a committee of running backs to establish a presence on the ground at Tennessee. Veteran Brandon Bolden (three carries, seven yards), rookie Zamir White (one carry, two yards) and Ameer Abdullah all will be available to chip in after taking on limited roles through the team’s first two games.

Kickoff between the Raiders and the Titans in Nashville is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

