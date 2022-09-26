The Buccaneers will move practice to Miami this week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the team announced on Monday evening.

The decision comes shortly after Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles told the media that the team was monitoring the situation and discussing contingency plans with the league. The team will now travel to Miami on Tuesday, which is normally an off day for the players, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Buccaneers will utilize the Dolphins’ practice fields and weight room during the week. Miami plays at Cincinnati on Thursday and will be finished with their preparations by Wednesday morning.

While Tampa Bay will need to adjust to a new practice venue, Sunday night’s game between the Bucs and the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium is still on as scheduled, the team confirmed. The NFL is monitoring Hurricane Ian and has contingency plans in place should the game need to be moved.

The Buccaneers (2–1) and the Chiefs (2–1) are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday in Tampa.

More NFL Coverage:

BucsGameday: Could Tampa Bay Explore a Trade to Bring In a Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver?

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.