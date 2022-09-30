Bears Rule Out Starting Running Back David Montgomery vs. Giants

The Bears have ruled out starting running back David Montgomery from Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Montgomery, who did not practice at all this week, including on Friday, was listed as “Out” on Chicago’s final injury report with ankle and knee injuries. Defensive backs Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and Jaylon Johnson (quad) have also been ruled out for the Week 4 contest.

Montgomery, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Iowa State, sustained the injury in the first quarter of last week’s win over the Texans after taking just three carries for 11 yards. He was replaced by second-year ballcarrier Khalil Herbert, who gashed the Houston defense for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts.

With Montgomery now on the sidelines, Herbert stands to make the third start of his career after making two starts during the 2021 campaign. Rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner is expected to serve as Herbert’s backup when the Bears (2–1) take the field against the Giants (2–1) this weekend.

Kickoff from the Meadowlands is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2.

