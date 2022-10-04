On Tuesday, the Steelers officially announced that Kenny Pickett is the team’s new starting quarterback. Up to this point, Mitch Trubisky was the starter for Pittsburgh.

Trubisky was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Jets and Pickett went on to rush for two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions in the 24–20 loss. Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the change as well.

“Kenny will start this week and I just want to talk about that for a moment,” Tomlin said. “We made the change, obviously, Mitch’s performance was a component of the decision but not the only component of the decision. And I just want to be really clear there.”



“Often times the quarterback position gets too much credit, too much blame,” he continued. “We haven’t moved the ball fluidly enough to our liking.”

Pickett will make his first start Sunday on the road against the Bills. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

