Tom Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The injury isn’t believed to limit him, and the quarterback will be able to play through it.

Late in the second quarter against the Chiefs Sunday night, Brady was sacked by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled the ball in the process. Kansas City would go on to recover the ball, but Brady could be seen on the ground holding his throwing shoulder.

He went on to play through the injury, and Tampa Bay lost the home game 41–31. The 45-year-old finished with 385 passing yards and three touchdowns. After the game when asked about the shoulder injury he said, “I’ll be alright.”

Brady is expected to make the team’s next start against the Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

