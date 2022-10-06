Through four games, Baker Mayfield’s career with the Panthers is off to a rocky start. The team is 1-3, with the offense ranking last in the league in total yards per game (262.3). Mayfield ranks 30th in passer rating (75.0) and 31st in completion percentage (54.7%). On Wednesday, he was asked why many of his pass attempts have been deflected at the line of scrimmage.

Mayfield was not too keen to offer a response, to say the least.

“If you have a drill for me, you can let me know,” Mayfield said when asked whether it was something coaches have been working on with him in practice. “I mean, it’s like, staying in the pocket. It’s finding windows to throw, getting their hands down in the quick game. It’s the same things I keep saying.”

Mayfield had three turnovers—two interceptions and one fumble—in Carolina’s Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. The Panthers managed just 11 first downs and were 2-for-10 on third-down attempts. Mayfield was limited to only 197 yards on 36 attempts and sacked twice.

As frustration continues to mount, the team will look to notch its second win of the season in Sunday’s home matchup with the 49ers.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.