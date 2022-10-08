The NFL and players association released a joint statement Saturday concerning the investigation into how the Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check during their Week 3 game against the Bills.

The two parties agreed protocols were properly applied but found they were insufficient. In turn, the concussion protocols have been updated and will be in effect starting Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Both agreed “the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted. As such, as has been done in previous cases, based on the advice of the parties’ respective medical experts, the Protocol will be modified to enhance the safety of the players.”

According to the investigation’s findings, Tagovailoa “did not report or exhibit any signs or symptoms of concussion during his locker room exam, during the remainder of the game, or throughout the following week.” Additionally, doctors did not examine the quarterback’s back during the concussion check. Instead, they relied on an earlier exam.

Tagovailoa endured a hard hit in the second quarter against the Bills and appeared to hit his head on the ground. When the quarterback stood up and shook off the hit, he stumbled shortly after. Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and returned to the game, later saying he suffered a back injury.

The NFL and players association said the medical staff and UNC “properly viewed the video of the play” and followed the steps in the Concussion Checklist. Tagovailoa had previously reported back and ankle injuries prior to the Bills matchup, and the quarterback told the medical staff that he “aggravated” his back injury during the play. Ultimately, they decided “the Gross Motor Instability” he exhibited “was not neurologically caused,” concluding that it was his back injury that caused the instability.

In connection to this probe, the players association recently fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in Tagovailoa's evaluation after it was found the doctor made “several mistakes,” a source told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. Multiple reasons were noted for the termination, including a “failure to understand his role as UNC and hostility during the investigation process,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

Four days after the Bills’ hit, Tagovailoa returned to action against the Bengals and endured another injury. He remains in concussion protocol, and his timeline to return to the field is unknown.

