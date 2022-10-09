Referee Addresses Falcons’ Roughing the Passer on Tom Brady Call

Out of all the plays from a wild slate of Week 5 games on Sunday, perhaps none drew as strong and upset reactions than the roughing the passer call late in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers-Falcons game that essentially sealed the victory for Tampa Bay. Shortly after the game’s conclusion, official Jerome Boger explained what he saw on the play that led to the flag being thrown.

The play in question occurred with just over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Bucs held a 21–15 lead and faced a 3rd-and-5 from the Atlanta 47-yard line when Tom Brady was sacked by Grady Jarrett. The officials issued a penalty for roughing the passer, though, extending Tampa Bay’s drive. Brady and the Bucs were granted a first down on the penalty, then successfully ran the rest of the clock out to seal the victory.

Afterward, Boger was asked to clarify what about the play warranted a flag.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground,” Boger told reporters. “That is what I was making my decision based upon.”

Brady was asked about the play as well, and simply responded, “I don’t throw the flags.”

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bucs, who will face the Steelers on the road in Week 6. The Falcons will return home to take on the 49ers.

