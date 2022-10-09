Saints’ Chris Olave Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Seahawks

Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks early in the third quarter with a concussion, the team announced.

Olave appeared shaken up after he was tackled in the end zone by Seattle defensive back Coby Bryant on a pass attempt from New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton. Bryant flung Olave to the ground while trying to break up the pass and the Saints wideout hit his head on the turf.

Olave remained motionless on the ground for a few seconds, prompting members of the New Orleans training staff to come out on the field. The rookie was eventually escorted off the field, accompanied by trainers, and was ruled out shortly after.

After Olave left the game, the play that resulted in his injury was overturned and ruled a touchdown, giving the rookie his second score of his NFL career. Through five games, the 2022 first-round pick has also tallied 389 receiving yards.

Olave’s score and an ensuing extra point put the Saints up 24–19 over the Seahawks at the midpoint of the third quarter.

