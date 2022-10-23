Giants OT Evan Neal Carted Off With Knee Injury vs. Jaguars

Giants rookie first-round pick Evan Neal was ruled out early in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a knee injury, the team announced in the first half.

Neal limped to the sideline after falling awkwardly to the ground while trying to clear a hole for running back Saquon Barkley. After staying on the ground for a few moments, the offensive tackle hobbled off the field and went into the injury tent.

A short while later, a cart came over to pick Neal up and he rode in the passenger seat back into the visiting locker room.

The injury to Neal, a Florida native, was particularly gut-wrenching because of his excitement to play back in his home state this weekend. Earlier in the week, he told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that “the whole city” was headed to the game in Jacksonville, including about 15 members of his family.

The initial belief is that Neal suffered an MCL injury, according to Pelissero. He will undergo additional tests to determine the full extent of the injury.

Neal’s injury will also be quite the loss for the Giants, who have received a major boost upfront from the 2022 No. 7 pick out of Alabama. The 22-year-old has started all seven of New York’s games this season and the franchise has raced out to a 5–1 record prior to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

More NFL Coverage:

Giants Country: Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out

For more New York Giants coverage, go to Giants Country.