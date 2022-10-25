On Tuesday, the NFL released a statement on its decision regarding a video that has circulated where it appeared a referee was asking Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for an autograph.

“After speaking with individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,” the statement read. “Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday — including during the pregame and postgame time periods.

In the video caught after Tampa Bay’s loss Sunday, Lamberth can be seen getting something from Sutter and handing it to Evans. The wideout can be seen writing on it.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both Lamberth and Evans both went to Texas A&M for college and Lamberth was getting his phone number so that he could pass it along to a golf pro to give Evans lessons. Lamberth did not have paper, so he got a piece from Sutter.

